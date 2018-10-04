Blowing It: Chandler Levack’s Tips for Navigating the World of Freelancing

When you’re getting started in the creative fields, the offer of even having work can seem like a payment in itself. But since you can’t pay your rent in opportunities, figuring out how to be upfront about being paid fairly and on time is a vital lesson for all freelancers to learn. We sit down with editor and writer Chandler Levack to talk about a fateful freelance gig, defining your value, and how to manage your projects from pitch to payment.

