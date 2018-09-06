Blowing It – Harrison

Imagine if every time your grandma sent you a birthday card with a wilted $20 bill in it, you had to set aside 30 percent for your good buds the government. It’s a hard notion to wrap your head around—hanging onto part of a big payout just to give it away—but for artists and freelancers it’s a crucial part of protecting your money in the long run. We sat down with electro-funk musician Harrison to hear how he learned his lesson about managing a boatload of grant money the hard—and very entertaining—way