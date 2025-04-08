blue-blobby-sea-creatures-are-invading-california-beaches

If you’ve walked along a Northern California beach lately and noticed the sand looks like it’s been sprinkled with rubbery blue blobs, don’t worry—you’re not hallucinating. You’ve just met the by-the-wind sailor.

Since late March, these translucent, alien-like creatures have been washing up by the thousands across beaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. Known scientifically as Velella velella, they’re turning heads for their sheer numbers and slightly unsettling, blobby aesthetic.

Though they resemble jellyfish, by-the-wind sailors are actually more closely related to the Portuguese man o’ war—yes, that infamous floating horror show that ruins vacations. Luckily, Velella stings are relatively mild in comparison, but experts still advise people not to handle them.

Definitely don’t touch your face or eyes if you do.

So what are these things and why are they here? By-the-wind sailors normally live in the open ocean, floating on the surface with the help of a tiny triangular sail. That sail catches the breeze, which works great—until spring storms and shifting wind patterns blow them way off course and onto dry land.

“This time of year, the ocean along the West Coast transitions into upwelling season,” said Jennifer Stock of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary. During upwelling, cold, nutrient-rich water rises from deep in the ocean to the surface. It’s a natural seasonal shift that boosts ocean productivity—and occasionally leads to beach invasions like this one.

Because these little sailors can’t steer themselves, they go wherever the wind takes them. Over the past week, strong northward winds and storms have sent them straight into the Bay Area’s coastlines. Once they’re beached, they either get swept back out with the tide or slowly dry out and die under the sun.

And this isn’t their first time doing this. Massive Velella strandings have been reported around the world, usually in spring and early summer. It’s a recurring, slightly eerie reminder of how much of ocean life happens just offshore—out of sight, until suddenly it’s all over your shoes.

So if you spot these strange blobs while beach-walking in the next few weeks, take a minute to appreciate their otherworldly vibe. Snap a photo, marvel at nature’s weirdness—but maybe skip the barefoot stroll.

They’re pretty, but they sting.