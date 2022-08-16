Blue Bottle’s New Designer Roast Is the Caviar of Coffee Beans

This is your official reminder that we’re halfway through August, people. That means it’s basically fall and it’s nearly time to toast your friends with a Pumpkin Spice White Claw for tailgate szn and roll out the Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookies. These are the laws of the Claws laws of the universe—I don’t make the rules.

This turn of the season brings with it the gift of new fruit—or new beans, to be specific. The bean wizards over at Blue Bottle have launched a new roast that is “the Caviar of Coffee,” or more officially, Colombia Mauricio Shattah Wush Wush. I know it sounds like a funky strain of pot you may spot in a glass case at an Apple store-type dispensary, but the name actually speaks to the coffee beans’ origins and developer.

Bred and processed by retired-oncologist-turned-multi-award-winning coffee-bean producer Mauricio Shattah, M.D., this new varietal was cultivated to be bright and bold. It flaunts a fruity-floral aroma with tasting notes of blackberry jam, pink lemonade, and rosewater. I’m already a huge fan of Blue Bottle’s blends, so I drooled a little bit when I heard about the flavor of these earthy designer coffee beans.

Photo: Blue Bottle

Shattah blends his technical background in medicine and his passion for coffee to apply a science-first approach to growing great coffee beans. His meticulous attention to detail in his post-harvest process, from drying to cleaning to storing, deepens the bright, yet complex flavor of the breed. Wush Wush is a cultivar (a.k.a. breed) of coffee bean that originated in Ethiopia, and is a relatively new inhabitant of Colombia. The single-origin strain is one of Blue Bottle’s “Exceedingly Rare” releases, great for perking up on a grumpy Monday morning or slowly sipping on a sunny Sunday.

Not only does Blue Bottle make drool-worthy bevs, but it’s also the sustainable king that the coffee industry needs. In an attempt to reduce and combat the effects of its waste, the company has made a commitment to be completely carbon neutral by 2024, so you can sip from its biodegradable to-go cups with minimal guilt and maximum enjoyment.

The coffee company is only releasing 850 units of this rare new breed of bean in the U.S., so coffee-connoisseurs should grab a bag on the Blue Bottle site before it runs out (and it looks like it’s going to sell out soon).

Stay caffeinated, you fiends.

