Look at These Blue Dogs Discovered Near a Russian Chemical Plant

This week pictures of stray dogs with very unnatural-looking blue fur blew up on VK, a Facebook-style social network in Russia.

The dogs were spotted near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk, which is about 230 miles east of Moscow. People were very concerned about the potential exposure to dangerous chemicals the dogs may have suffered.

Speaking to state-run news agency RIA Novosti, the former bankruptcy manager of the plant said the facility used to produce plexiglass and hydrocyanic acid.

Although the plant closed six years ago, some buildings still house chemicals like copper sulfate, which the dogs may have been rolling around, thus blueing themselves.

Russian animal rights activists got involved and managed to get seven of the dogs to a veterinarian, who found that the dogs had no health complications, blue fur aside.

Two of the seven dogs have even found new homes, so yay.