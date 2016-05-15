Blue Jays and Rangers Clear Benches in a Thick Brawl over Bautista Slide

Some leftover passions from last year’s ALDS Series were flying high in today’s game between the Rangers and the Blue Jays, as Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor didn’t take too kindly to a Jose Bautista slide. In fact, shit got ugly. But the camera panned away for a second—I mean, what could have caused the bench to clear? It couldn’t have been that bad, could it?

Holy shit. Ok, wow. Oh, wow. Shit. That’s nuts. Bautista might have his bat flip down to an insanely beautiful art form, but thems some brawling hands Odor’s got on him.

Needless to say, these teams don’t like each other very much…