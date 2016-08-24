Blue Jays GM on Tim Tebow: ‘He Has an Amazing Swing’

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will hold a workout for Major League Baseball scouts on Aug. 30 in Los Angeles, hoping to jump-start a professional baseball career.

More than 20 MLB teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, are expected to attend Tebow’s workout, according to ESPN. The Boston Red Sox have also confirmed that they will send a scout to the 29-year-old’s workout.

Ross Atkins, newly appointed general manager of the Blue Jays, is clearly intrigued by the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback’s desire to play professional baseball.

“He has an amazing swing,” Atkins told the Toronto Star, although the GM admitted that he isn’t sure what position Tebow would play in the field.

After an 11-year hiatus from baseball, Tebow has been honing his skills for the past year and training with former major league catcher Chad Moeller, who shares Atkins’ excitement regarding Tebow’s swing. Judge it for yourself:

Tebow, who has been swinging against former reliever David Aardsma in Arizona, last appeared in the NFL in 2012 and hasn’t played competitive baseball since 2005, when he hit .494 and was an all-state outfielder for Allen D. Nease High School in Florida. He will run a 60-yard dash, catch fly balls, throw to bases, and take live batting practice during his major league workout, reports the New York Post.

This isn’t the first time teams have been intrigued by Tebow, as former Los Angeles Angels scouting director Eddie Bane recently told VICE Sports that he wanted to draft Tebow out of high school.

