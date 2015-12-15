Blue Spruce and Ginger Ice Cream Recipe

Servings: 20
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
5 ounces|140 grams fresh blue spruce needles
3 ½ cups|850 ml double cream
1 ¼ cups|285 ml Jersey whole milk
10 ounces|285 grams unrefined golden caster sugar
14 large egg yolks
10 pieces stem ginger, roughly cut into (5-mm) cubes
Directions
- Prepare the blue spruce needles by cutting off little branches, then washing and drying them. Cut the needles of the little branches using scissors. This can be a bit tricky as they are quite sharp, so be careful!
- Measure out the cream, milk, caster sugar, and egg yolks into a heavy bottomed, stainless steel saucepan until well combined. Add the blue spruce needles to the cream mixture and heat over a low, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon or spatula so that the mixture doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pan. Pay particular attention to the corners of the pan. When little bubbles begin to appear around the edge of the mixture, remove from the heat.
- Sieve the mixture carefully in the finest sieve possible so that none of the needles end up in the sieved ice cream mixture.
- If you have an ice cream maker, add the mixture to the churning pot and begin the churning process. Before it freezes solid, add the chopped stem ginger and continue churning until it is completely frozen. Transfer the frozen ice cream to the freezer.
- If you don’t own an ice cream maker, transfer the mix to a tub or dish and leave to cool completely. When it is cool, transfer to the freezer. Stir the mixture every hour and, when it is beginning to freeze but not completely solid, add the chopped stem ginger and mix well. Continue stirring each hour until the ice cream is completely frozen.
