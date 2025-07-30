Quit Breathing Dirty Air, You Sicko. There’s a Blueair Air Purifier on Sale.

The Great Outdoors is excellent indeed, but humanity has spoiled it with pollution and all the other nasty things. As is the American way, there’s a shortcut that doesn’t involve solving the problem.

You can buy a nice gadget that takes care of it for you, at least within your own home. The Blueair Blue Pure 511 comes courtesy of one of my favorite air purifier brands, and it’s suitable for medium-sized rooms, such as most bedrooms and living rooms.

Just make sure you don’t forget to click the $15-off coupon before adding it to your cart, or at least before checking out, or else everybody at the VICE office will laugh at you. And we’ll know. We always know.

quietly good looking

Blueair’s air purifiers are sleek and have, for many years, been among the quietest I’ve used. While I’ve never used the Blue Pure 511, I have used the smaller version, the Blue Pure 411, and it was so quiet that I could easily fall asleep with it two feet away from my head.

According to Blueair, the Blue Pure 511 achieves 24 dB on the low setting and 49 dB on the high setting. Most of the time, your air purifier will be running on low. Only when there’s particularly heavy pollution (especially in a poorly weather-sealed home) or you have cooking odors will a purifier kick into high.

The Blue 511 Pure’s HEPASilent air purifiers aren’t the same as HEPA filters. Blueair says the Blue 511 Pure can remove 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size.

Air purifiers can often look out of place in a well-decorated home. That’s a nice way of saying that a lot of them look like eyesores. I won’t name names, but the Blueair is among the best-looking, with a handsome fabric coating over most of the unit.

While it lacks an automatic mode that adjusts to higher settings when detecting poor air quality, you can manually set it with the easy-to-use controls. Please don’t forget to enter the coupon code when checking out.