Blueface and Chrisean Rock Call It Quits Just Days After Surprise Engagement

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have split again. This time, the breakup comes just days after they got engaged, following rumors that Rock was pregnant.

According to XXL, the pair got into a hug fight on Oct. 21, 2026. This was after Blueface was arrested and released from jail in connection to a swatting incident the pair endured. The rapper allegedly delayed or obstructed a police investigation.

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The couple livestreamed their war of words on Kick, and it all apparently started after Rock made some comment about Blueface’s arrest. “That’s why you went to jail,” he recalled her saying. Blueface asked her to leave his room so he could vent in his stream room, but she wouldn’t go. Instead, she told him to “calm down” repeatedly, and eventually he had enough.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock share one child

Blueface finally shoved Rock out of his room and began talking to his chat followers. “She think she run something, she control something,” he said. “You think the program finna change for you?”

The rapper then brought up Rock’s quote about him going to jail. “I equate that to if something tragic happened to you in your life and a muthaf**ka tried to validate that. What?” he questioned. “That sounds like you got a little satisfaction. [That comment] just f**ked my whole state of mind up with her. What do you mean by that? You’re happy about that? That validated you? Her telling me that earlier let me know that b**ch is here to prove a point.”

Citing comments from Rock in her own livestream, XXL reported that she said their relationship is over. She also reportedly said something regarding Blueface asking “her to wipe him after going to the bathroom.” This was ironic to her since she feels that he allegedly often labels her as clingy.

Chrisean Rock started dating Blueface in 2020

In yet another separate livestream, Blueface offered some more explict comments on his feelings for Rock. “Just talking while I’m talking and s**t. B**ch, shut the f**k up! B**ch, let me talk! You not even saying s**t,” the rapper told his chat followers. “I can’t do that s**t for years and years, chat. That’s for sure gonna end in domestic violence. I’ll pass. I identify with that.”

“She doesn’t know how to calm me down,” he continued. “She actually hypes me up a little too f**king much. It’s just not a good mixture for me. I’ve grown up a little bit. See sh*t before it happens. I don’t want that to happen.”

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network