Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock Is ‘142 Hours Pregnant,’ but She Says She’s Absolutely Not

Blueface claims that Chrisean Rock is with child. He said she was “142 hours pregnant,” to be specific. She refuted his comment, though, saying she absolutely is “not” pregnant.

The moment came in a social media clip where Chrisean was helping Blueface with his hair. He made the comment, which kind of seems like a joke, and she denied it with a chuckle. However, in a separate social media post—during a video chat with her sister—Chrisean seemed to imply that she IS pregnant. So, it’s unclear who is telling the truth.

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If Chrisean Rock is pregnant, this would make 5 kids for Blueface

Blueface—real name Johnathan Michael Porter—is already the father of four children. This includes one son with Rock. He also recently welcomed a child with Nevaeh Akira, but appears to be back with his ex.

Infamously, Blueface publicly questioned whether or not he was the father of Rock’s son. Rock also alleged at one point that Blueface was not very involved in their son’s life.

During a March 2026 episode of The Danza Project podcast, the topic of parenthood came up. Rock read aloud a text message purportedly from boxer Ryan Garcia in regard to her and Blueface’s son.

“If it’s anything I could do, I’m here,” Garcia allegedly wrote. “The part that really messed with me is that Blueface doesn’t seem active in the child’s life because of his disability.”

Chrisean Rock refutes claims that her son has a “disability”

Rock replied that she never indicated her son was differently abled. “So I said, ‘My son does not have a disability. He is developing at his own pace and hitting his milestones in his own timing. Every child is different, and I’m confident in his growth,” Rock said, seemingly reading her reply.

“I ain’t say none of that,” she went on to say, again referring to her child’s alleged disability. “Watch your mouth.”

Finally, Rock asserted that she trusts in her spiritual faith more than a doctor’s diagnosis.

“It’s like saying if someone [is] a doctor, anybody speak against your kid or yourself, then you should not accept it, bro,” she stated. “If they’re guessing or whatever: no. The word said what the word said. God says what God says. I don’t have to accept what you [say]. So, it’s really me protecting a revelation that I heard from the Lord over my son.”

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network