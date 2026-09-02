Blueface Reveals Disturbing Childhood Story Involving Peanut Butter and His Dog

Rapper-turned-boxer Blueface is no stranger to controversy, but a new childhood confession about his dog is a real doozy.

According to a report from TMZ, Blueface—real name Johnathan Michael Porter—was doing a livestream from a hot tub with a group of scantily-clad women. During the jacuzzi sesh, he brought up a time when he was nine years old, when he spread peanut butter on his genitals and made his family pet, a Chihuahua, lick it off.

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The outlet noted that this admission led to some very awkward energy among Blueface and the women, with the rapper trying to play it off afterward. The damage was already done, though. Understandably, it’s a lot to unpack.

Blueface has a complicated relationship with his ex, Chrisean Rock

Shifting gears—toward some other relevant news—Blueface’s ex, Chrisean Rock, recently opened up about the state of their relationship. During an August 2026 interview on The Jason Lee Show, Rock explained that she understands their connection “doesn’t make sense” to most people.

“I think we understand each other in a way where we have unconditional love, where it doesn’t make sense at all for real, for real,” she said. Rock also admitted that, even though they have a 2-year-old son, there is no spark; “It’s over” between them, she said.

Rock went on to share about spending time with Blueface ahead of one of his livestream sessions, and how things shifted once the cameras turned on. “We was just hanging out outside like without no cameras. At first, it was no negativity. Then when the streaming came about, it was very performative,” she said.

Later in the interview, Rock claimed to have a text from Blueface that stated he wanted to “start a family”, but not necessarily with her. “He was like, ‘Alright, don’t come running back when I start a family,’” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re just going to be still friends, still cool.’”

In addition to his child with Rock, Blueface has a newborn with his current girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira. He also shares an older son and daughter with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Jaidyn Alexis.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella