BNR Sibling Duo KNOX Get the Remix Rinse from Paula Temple and Kodiak

Boysnoize Records reached into new terrain both musically and territorialy when signing US-based spooky downtempo indie-sibling duo KNOX. Their EP Thieving of Well came out earlier in the year and it’s a remarkable release – all morose tones and swells of evocative sounds. Check their tune “Redline” here:

Now the track is going through the remix rinse and BNR kept a brought a European feel to proceedings. Berlin-based Paula Temple, fresh off of releasing her churning dark techno Deathvox EP for legendary leftfield electronic label R&S, to take the track to even darker places:

On a totally different tip, London-based, Numbers-affiliated duo Kodiak took the tune back to that magical time in between jungle and drum & bass, unleashing some old school vibes while keeping Sister Knox’s haunting vocals swirling in the ether as the propulsive breakbeats keep the track driving.

KNOX will have a new EP out on January 26th.

Find KNOX on FB // Soundcloud // Twitter