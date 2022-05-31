Bo Burnham Releases a New Jeffrey Bezos Song and Other ‘Inside’ Outtakes

Bo Burnham has released an hour of outtakes from his pandemic comedy special Inside. Go watch it now before all the best bits are passed around Reddit and Twitter.

If you had any questions about how awkward it would be to film an entire comedy special in a small house without anyone else there, Bo Burnham has answers. If you want to know how many songs Burnham has written about Jeff Bezos, the answers are contained within this hour-long collection of outtakes. (There is at least one more.) If you’d like to know which of these songs or jokes will be taken out of context and posted all over Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and the group chat, well, I’m not sure yet. But I think it will be either this one, where he sings about Joe Biden:

https://twitter.com/moistlyharmless/status/1531455316751179776

Or maybe this bit, where he pretends to be Joe Rogan:

https://twitter.com/CQuill97/status/1531590543171543046

If nothing else, this is another smart collection of songs and jokes from someone who really understands the internet and what unfettered access to it does to the human brain, and for that reason alone it’s worth watching. But I, for one, will also be sending that Joe Biden song to everyone I know.