Bo Lueders, Harm’s Way Guitarist and HardLore Podcast Co-Host, Has Died

Bo Lueders, co-host of the massively popular HardLore Podcast and a founding guitarist of Chicago hardcore band Harm’s Way, has died.

The HardLore team revealed the news in a statement shared on social media.

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“It is with heavy, broken hearts that we share that our beloved Bo Lueders has passed away,” reads the statement. The HardLore team goes on to praise Lueders’ “unwavering empathy and compassion”, as well as his “magnetic, inimitable presence on and off the stage.”

The statement then noted that Lueders’ friends and family are asking “for grace and privacy” during this “extremely difficult time.” Finally, the statement encourages anyone who might be “struggling with depression or urges to self-harm” to seek help.

Lueders was a staple of the Chicago hardcore scene, as pointed out by Lambgoat. In 2006, he co-founded Harm’s Way. The band has released five studio albums to date, with 2023’s Common Suffering being the most recent. Lueders also played with XweaponX, a Kentucky-based hardcore band that also features Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris.

In 2022, Lueders began co-hosting the HardLore podcast with Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate). Over the past few years, the podcast has grown a large and dedicated following. Some of the artists Lueders and Young have interviewed include Davey Havok (AFI), Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria), and Randy Blythe (Lamb of God). The most recent episode of the podcast was a two-part interview with Freddy Cricien of Madball.

At this time, Bo Lueders’ official cause of death has not been disclosed

In the wake of Lueders’ death, Young shared a tribute to his friend on Instagram, along with photos of the pair. Bo, I am writing this in hopes that it reaches you in some way cosmically,” Young wrote. “I will love, mourn, and celebrate you forever.”

Young went on to write, “This beautiful thing we built together was the greatest honor of my life, and my only solace is knowing that we documented a lifetime of memories, at first to share with the world, but now to look back on and preserve your warm, kind soul forever.”

Lastly, he added, “Say hey to Cayle and Cliff Burton for us, and feel free to stop by and haunt me any time. Every song is about you now. Let’s do it all again in the next life.”