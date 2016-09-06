Hear “Real Kids,” the Nostalgic Post-Summer Jam from Bo Rocha

It’s been September now for, what, a few hours? But already the long hot summer of ‘16 has faded away into a fragmented and fuzzy memory. Gone are the mornings where you opened the bedroom curtains to blinding sunshine and blue sky, gone are the languid, sweat-soaked days in the grass drinking luke-warm Red Stripes before they warm up any more, and gone are the hours spent aimlessly walking the streets with your mates, too giddy and lethargic to make plans in the 30 degree heat. Instead, all we’re left with is nostalgia, and a shit tan.

All of which is to say: Bo Rocha’s new jam “Real Kids” basically takes that exact feeling and bottles it into a song. The rising London singer and producer has the unique ability to make something sound sweet and sad all at once, like an old photo you ripped up and then regretfully sellotaped back together. “Stay high for days and yes we’ll make it worth it,” she sings, her voice gliding over spidery electronics and synth lines that will make your heart feel like it’s literally disintegrating. “It’s a hot night, lock in with the wrong type / Keeping cool under the spotlight, it’s true, wish I fun like you.” Co-produced by Loxe (who produced NAO’s “Fool To Love”) it’s more than just a sick pop song; it’s a glorious snapshot into good times that are now only just out of reach.

Videos by VICE

“Real Kids” comes ahead of Rocha’s forthcoming Hold My Gaze EP, and if you want to see her live, then you can at Rye Wax in Peckham, London, on Monday September 12. For now, listen to the song below, wait for the heart-melting jazz bit at the end, and then try to remember what sun and happiness feels like.