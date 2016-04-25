Bo Rocha’s New Song “Hold My Gaze” Will Light a Fire Inside of You

Some songs pass you by, some hook you for days, and some light a fire so fierce in the pit of your stomach it feels like you’ve chugged molten orange juice. Enter Bo Rocha’s “Hold My Gaze.”

It’s been over a year since the London singer-producer flew into our lives and speakers for good via her sparkling slice of electro-pop brilliance “Tangerine Flake.” That first spark then morphed into a burning hot flame with last year’s synth-soaked EP Even Green, a four track journey into a world of late night ruminations, dreamy vocals, and vivid imagery.

Now, she’s back with “Hold My Gaze,” a dark and dizzying pop jam that makes you want to go “Woah” and post it on Twitter with that meme of the woman falling over in shock. “I let you into my thinking, I let you into my head,” Rocha sings, her voice darting over militaristic drum rolls and rich swathes of synth. “That’s why I’m patient, that’s why I’ve waited.” Somehow, she manages to sound as if she’s both free-falling and utterly in control all at once, showing us that the two states of mind maybe aren’t mutually exclusive after all.

Listen to the whole thing below: