Bob Dylan 101: Where to Start if You Just Discovered the Iconic Songwriter

It’s been said that Bob Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and that’s a tough title to argue. Starting in the early ’60s, Dylan began sharing with the world his songs of protest, love, and empowerment, fresh out of his teen years and he’s still out there doing it today at 83.

Is he everyone’s cup of tea? Obviously not. No artist is everyone’s cup of tea. But, it would be inaccurate and disingenuous to say that Bob Dylan’s impact on music isn’t still felt today, more than six decades after he released his debut self-titled album.

Videos by VICE

With that in mind, we have put together a short list of songs that are a great place to start if you’re someone who is just now discovering Dylan, or someone who just never explored his catalog before.

“Blowin’ in the Wind”

Arguably the quintessential Bob Dylan song, “Blowin’ in the Wind” was his first big musical splash. The tune continues to be the Dylan song most people hear first, and with good reason. It’s a song full of questions and only one answer, leaving the listener to ponder.

“The Times They Are a-Changin’”

In true Troubadour Protestor fashion, Dylan penned many songs that encouraged his generation not to settle. “The Times They Are a-Changin’” is one of the most glaring examples of this aspect of his songwriting. It’s also just consistently relevant, for better or worse…

“Who Killed Davey Moore?”

One of Dylan’s lesser-known songs — at least by comparison to many of the ones on our list — “Who Killed Davey Moore?” was a song he penned about the very real tragedy of American Boxer Davey Moore dying from injuries he sustained during a match in 1963. We won’t go into all the details here but, suffice it to say, it’s one you should read for yourself.

“Girl from the North Country”

Most people are likely more familiar with “Girl from the North Country” through Dylan’s duet version with Johnny Cash. However, he originally recorded it for his second album, 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. There is surely an argument to be made for what might be Dylan’s best love song, and this one should be part of that discussion.

“Like a Rolling Stone”

Most people only knew Dylan as an acoustic guitar-wielding folk crooner in his early days, and this song was one that changed that. A piano-driven rock tune not lacking for tamborine or harmonica, “Like a Rolling Stone” is an absolute must-listen.

“It Ain’t Me Babe”

Another song that most people associate with other artists who covered it, “It Ain’t Me Babe” is a Dylan original. In contrast to something like “Girl from the North Country” or any of Dylan’s other love songs, “It Ain’t Me Babe” could probably be categorized as an anti-love song.

“I Shall Be Released”

To cut right to the chase, “I Shall Be Released” is such a head-boppin tune. It’s got this catchy blues groove and the lyrics are just so hopeful and uplifting that you can’t help but smile as you sing along.

“With God on Our Side”

Dylan had quite a lot to say on “With God on Our Side,” and he utilized the 7+ minute runtime to do so. A condemnation of many travesties throughout American history, the song criticizes the use of faith to justify war and genocide. It’s one that can be emotionally heavy to reflect on but is definitely one of Dylan’s more important songs.