Bob Dylan Acknowledges His Nobel Prize, Is No Longer Punk

The last we heard from Bob Dylan, he’d been heavily curving the Nobel Prize committee by not responding to their party invites and even neglecting the existence of the prize for literature he won. This definitely has made him punk as fuck. Good job, Bob. However, it looks like Dylan has at last come around (or maybe he’s just gotta serve somebody ) and has made his honours clear.

Or, not exactly. He hasn’t made a statement of any kind yet, but a visit to the official Dylan website reveals that the overview for his prize-winning book The Lyrics: 1961-2012 now bears the qualifier “WINNER OF THE NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE” at the top. Maybe this very low-key acknowledgement is still kind of punk in a way but come on, Dylan has definitely caved to The Man in this case. Sad day. Here’s the most punk version of the most punk Bob Dylan song (featuring the not-very-punk-at-all but sick-as-hell Carlos Santana) to remind ourselves of what we’ve lost.

​Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​​

