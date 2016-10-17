Bob Dylan Is Curving the Hell Out of the Nobel Prize Committee

Bob Dylan is staging the greatest comeback since Craig David remixed Justin Bieber. On top of winning some awards and playing Oldchella, he apparently still hasn’t acknowledged the fact that he won a goddamn Nobel Prize. As The Guardian reports,​ Dylan hasn’t actually contacted the Nobel Prize committee in regards to whether he’ll attend the awards ceremony and dinner in December. The article says that the secretary at the Swedish Academy (the folks who hand out the Nobel Prize) told Swedish radio that the Academy has reached out to Dylan’s people numerous times and they’ve received “polite replies” but nothing concrete.

In a quote of profound shade, secretary Sara Darius says the committee is “not worried” and that “If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honour belongs to him.” The Guardian article also notes that Dylan hasn’t even mentioned his big win at his recent shows. Here’s Dylan playing “Maggie’s Farm,” one of the original diss tracks, as proof that the man has never given a fuck.

​Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​​

