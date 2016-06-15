Bob Geldof is Chasing Nigel Farage’s Brexit Flotilla Down the Thames Right Now

In eight days, Britain will vote on whether it leaves or stays in the EU in a referendum that has been called everything from ugly and embarrassing to economic insanity. But as everyone under the age of 60 shudders around shouldering an impending sense of doom – not least because Brexit could have severe implications for the music industry – the politics of it all is getting increasingly Brass Eye. For example, this morning, UKIP leader Nigel Farage launched a pro-Brexit flotilla down the River Thames. And in relatiation, Vote Remain’s Bob Geldof is now chasing him in a smaller boat, booming pun-based songs from a makeshift sea-faring soundsystem.

So I’m on a Remain boat with Bob Geldof and Rachel Johnson. They’re heading off Nigel Farage’s Thames flotilla. pic.twitter.com/JU3vpuwWtK — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 15, 2016

Horns filling central London as the pro-Brexit flotilla attempts to drown out Bob Geldof’s boat soundsystem. pic.twitter.com/gOQvcXxcWs — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 15, 2016

Yes, in what is presumably one elaborate visual metaphor inexplicably not dubbed “Boat Leave”, Farage arrived for the flotilla this morning while allegedly serenading himself with the theme tune to The Great Escape. The Brexit flotilla began its journey amid a cascade of union jacks and honking horns, but Bob Geldof counter-attacked with a soundsystem that VICE’s Joel Golby – who is currently live tweeting the flotilla wars from a small boat– informs us is blasting songs such as “If You Leave Me Now” by Chicago. Now, a video has also surfaced of one of Vote Remain’s sabotage boats vibing to “Please Don’t Go” by 90s rave act KWS… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Videos by VICE

If you’re backing Remain in today’s Brexit naval battle, you’re represented by this fairly lonely Geldof party boat. pic.twitter.com/PHSrGBGhnY

Nigel Farage has retreated to other end of his boat but his interviews utterly drowned out by Geldof’s loudspeakers pic.twitter.com/NlEKqDITz9 — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) June 15, 2016

So, to conclude: it is 2016, Britain is trying to leave Europe, Boris Johnson might be Prime Minister soon, and Nigel Farage is engaged in nautical warfare with Bob Geldof on the Thames.

Hell, come soon.

Follow Emma on Twitter.