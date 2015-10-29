Bob Moses’ Video for “Tearing Me Up” is a Dark Love Story in Paris

The always-smooth electronic pop duo Bob Moses dropped a steamy video today for “Tearing Me Up,” a track off of their breakout debut album, Days Gone By. It was directed by Zack Spiger and shot in Paris, with all of the obligatory shots of the Seine River sparkling sexily in the background. While the narrative isn’t exactly clear, there’s a whole lot of passionate necking, a break-up scene, and even some nipple, if you’re into that kind of thing. Romantic types—eat your heart out.



“Tearing Me Up” is out now, from their album Days Gone By, which you can buy here.

