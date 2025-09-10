Bob Vylan Announce 2025 ‘We Won’t Go Quietly’ Tour, Call BBC Boss ‘Spineless’ for Criticizing Their Glastonbury Set

UK punk-rap duo Bob Vylan has announced a handful of 2025 headlining concert tour dates in their homeland, and they’ve also hit back at the BBC director-general Tim Davie for his comments condemning their pro-Palestinian Glastonbury set.

In November, Bob Vylan will hit the road for their ‘We Won’t Go Quietly’ tour, writing in an announcement post: “After all the attempts to silence us, we’re about to be louder than ever. We won’t go quietly!”

Videos by VICE

The shows will kick off at the O2 Academy in Leeds on November 4, with stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Bristol, before concluding in Birmingham on Dec. 4. Tickets go on general sale at 10 am BST this Friday (Sept. 12), with an O2 Priority pre-sale beginning at the same time on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

In addition to announcing their new headlining shows, the members of Bob Vylan — Bobbie Vylan and Bobby Vylan — called out Davie for saying that he believes it was “a very significant mistake” for the BBC to air Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance.

Responding to his comments in The Independent, Bob Vylan said that Davie is a “spineless puppet” and, once again, denied any wrongdoing: “There was nothing anti-Semitic or criminal about anything I said at Glastonbury. Why do you think @metpoliceuk @ASPolice are taking so long?”

During the infamous performance, Bob Vylan riled up the Glastonbury crowd with chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF,” a reference to the Israel Defense Forces. “Hell yeah. From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free,” Bobby added, later describing himself and Bobbie as “violent punks.”

“We’re not pacifist punks here over at Bob Vylan Enterprises. We’re not pacifist punks,” Bobby said. “We are the violent punks, because sometimes, you gotta get your message across with violence, because that is the only language that some people speak, unfortunately.”

Play video

The performance certainly had people talking and, in response, landed Bob Vylan in the sights of the U.S. State Department and its Deputy Secretary, Christopher Landau. He took to social media to announce: “The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants.”

Bobby addressed the situation in a social media post with the caption, “I said what I said,” and noted that his phone had been “buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred.”