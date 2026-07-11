Bobby Brown Reveals the Crazy Incident in Georgia That Helped Turn Him Into a Superstar Over 35 Years Ago

Bobby Brown epitomized the “bad boy” aesthetic in the late 80s and 90s. He could equally wield the softer songs for the ladies and make everyone dance to his New Jack Swing cuts. He was also a dynamic performer, leading with a distinct edge that separated him from his New Edition days. The mission statement was clear: this isn’t “Cool It Now”. Brown is not a kid anymore. He’s a grown man who was big on emphasizing his sex appeal and gruff aesthetic.

All of it manifested on Don’t Be Cruel, Bobby Brown’s breakout album jam-packed with hits. “My energy and the energy of the people and everything that everybody accepted at that time. It just makes me feel good,” Bobby Brown told PEOPLE. “I have so much gratitude for people loving that album.”

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The ‘bad boy’ reputation eventually became a bit bigger than the music after a while. Brown recalled how one ugly moment in Georgia boosted the sales of Don’t Be Cruel, for better or worse. “Unfortunately, it would have to be the time I got arrested in Georgia,” he recalled.

Police took him into custody for violating an anti-lewdness ordinance in Columbus while on stage. The “My Prerogative” crooner brought a fan on stage for a skit where they’d simulate sex in front of everyone. From there, everyone had to see how freaky he would get on the album if he acted like that in public.

Bobby Brown Recalls How Getting Arrested Actually Helped His Career

“That was unfortunate but that’s when the record actually went viral or what they call viral today,” he continued. “Everybody started buying the album and that’s when I knew that this was something special, coming from my heart and from the producers [Babyface and L.A. Reid] that I worked with.”

Years later, “My Prerogative” remains Bobby Brown’s favorite song on Don’t Be Cruel. But “Roni” and “Every Little Step” were highlighted in particular for how fun they are to perform. At 57 years old, he’s just excited to get back on stage again. “I’m doing wonderful, I’m feeling great— I’m in the mood to perform,” Bobby Brown said. “I’m just blessed and grateful for everything that’s coming my way.”

With his knack for performing, he’s honoring Don’t Be Cruel all these years later with a special performance at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. He’s not the same wild performer he was in his 20s. Instead, he’s big on preparing and sleeping to get himself together.

“The preparation is work hard at it. Practice, practice, practice and sleep. Get as much rest as possible,” Bobby Brown explained. “I am 57 years old and it’s about getting on that stage and giving these people the best show I know how to give.”