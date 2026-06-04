Bobby Shmurda Leads Massive New York Crowd in a Celebratory Sing-Along Outside MSG After Knicks Win Over San Antonio

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Championship. No one was happier about the big win than Bobby Shmurda.

The Brooklyn rapper led a massive crowd of New Yorkers in a celebratory sing-along outside Madison Square Garden after the game. In a clip shared to social media, Shmurda is seen in the midst of a sea of people, conducting as they sing his 2014 hit “Hot N***a” along with him. Check it out below.

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BOBBY SMURDAAA AT MSGG THE HAT IS COMING BACK!!! KNICKS BABY pic.twitter.com/pirMQLWoiZ — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) June 4, 2026

The clip emerges after Shmuda was a target of fellow NYC rapper Jay-Z during his highly talked-about diss freestyle at the Roots Picnic in May. Soon after, Shmurda took to social media to ridicule Hov’s bars. “Now n***as NWA lmaooo,” he joked. “N***as be 56 years old going through identity [crisis]. Lmaooo.”

Shmurda added, “Like who you going be next fronting a** n***a. Lol n***a too old for that s**t go sit down old head.” He then quipped, “this n***a doing shakespeare.”

Bobby Shmurda’s Beef with Jay-Z and Roc Nation is only heating up

Jay’s freestyle clearly struck a nerve because Shmurda later took to social media again to air grievances. In a lengthy Instagram post, the rapper made major claims against Jay-Z and Roc Nation. He alleged they were involved in the criminal weapons case that put him behind bars for over six years.

“Now listen up. It’s not about how you say things; it’s about what you’re saying. Like, you’re not gonna tell me in a nice way you’re gonna rape my family and take all my money, right, so wake up, stupid,” Shmurda wrote in a caption in an Instagram post.

Shmurda also implied that Jay-Z attempted to take advantage of him early in his career. The “Bobby B***h” rapper cited this as being due to his inexperience in the hip-hop industry. He also accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s long-time legal counsel, Alex Spiro, of being the one to put him in jail.

“Now that I’m out of jail after his lawyer put me in there, Alex Spyro, which is public. You can look it up I told him I was forced. The judge said he didn’t care he was sending me and all my friends upstate and we can get it on appeal,” Shmurda penned.

“I knew they wanted to make up for it so when I came home from prison,” he continued, “I knew they were the only one that can give me out of the Epic deal I was held on for six years in prison. I was the only artist that was held on a deal for six years major label AKA billion dollar company.”

Read Bobby Shmurda’s full statement below