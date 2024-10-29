‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Riot

Jimmy Pesto is going to prison. Jimmy Pesto is an insurrectionist. Jay Johnston, the voice behind Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers, was an active participant in the January 6th riots, during which supporters of Donald Trump stormed the capital building. Now, years later, he has been sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison.

Johnston, a veteran comedic actor who has appeared in such legendary comedies as Anchorman, Arrested Development, and Mr. Show with Bob and David, pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. His actions on January 6 were described by federal prosecutors as reckless and troubling.

Videos by VICE

The Bob’s Burgers actor could be seen in footage captured in and around the capital building during the riot as he was wielding a stolen police riot shield as he was a member of the group of rioters pushing against an injured Capitol Hill officer. Prosecutors say that Johnston later tried to downplay the severity of the riot by sending messages to friends that the events of that bizarre and sad day were being exaggerated by the media.

Buddy, we all saw it live. The footage of it all still exists. For a guy who spent so much of his career in front of the camera, you’d think he’d be more aware of its presence.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Regrets Jan. 6 Riot

Johnston expressed regret for his actions in a hearing before his sentencing. That regret took a while to settle in, I guess, because an image presented to the court during his trial showed Johnson dressed as the “QAnon Shaman” at a Halloween party two years after the riot. You might remember the QAnon Shaman as the guy wearing the bison head and face paint during the riot. He kind of became the de facto mascot for these misguided buffoons.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Johnston’s lawyer argued that he was being unfairly targeted due to his celebrity status and the government was trying to make an example of him as a result. Presumably, the jury did a big jerk-off hand motion and rolled their eyes so hard it could be heard in space.

Following his arrest in June 2023, Johnston was fired from Bob’s Burgers for his participation in the riot. The actor says he has since struggled to find work within the entertainment industry and has had to settle for menial gigs as a handyman. How sad. Maybe you shouldn’t have stormed the capital in a poorly planned attempt to overturn an election.