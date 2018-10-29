Bodies Of Passengers in Ill-Fated Indonesia Plane Found

*Update 5:52 PM: Indonesian officials expect no survivors from the plane crash based on the body parts found at the site so far.

The first few bodies of the people aboard the crashed Lion Air JT-610 have been found hours after the passenger plane went missing.

Videos by VICE

The plane flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, on the island of Bangka Belitung, went missing shortly after take-off on Monday morning local time, October 29. It departed Jakarta around 6am local time and lost contact soon after at 6:50.

The Boeing-737 plane was carrying 189 people including 179 adult passengers, a child and two babies. Five crew members and two pilots were also on board.

https://twitter.com/humas_basarnas/status/1056822370751541253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but an Indonesian official said the plane was cleared to fly back to the airport after it requested to return just three minutes after takeoff.

The plane is believed to have gone down in the waters off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, in Karawang, West Java, only a short distance from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Search and rescue teams arrived at the location Monday morning to find debris, including government ID cards and small bags, floating on the surface.

The discovered human remains were taken back to Tanjung Priuk Harbor.

Read more about the plane crash here.