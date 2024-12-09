Body Count Just Covered Pink Floyd on ‘The Tonight Show’

Body Count are no strangers to cover songs. Over the years, the band has offered their own renditions of songs by bands like Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies. But now they’ve reached even deeper in the bag for a reimagining of “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd, which they recently performed on The Tonight Show.

Scroll down to check out Body Count’s impassioned, sludgy cover of “Comfortably Numb,” as included on their new album, Merciless.

Videos by VICE

The track is not a line-for-line cover of the Pink Floyd classic, but rather it uses the song’s iconic chorus while Body Count frontman Ice-T delivers a newly written verse, featuring lyrics such as “I don’t want no drama, but I carry a gun,” and “If there is a god, we probably make him sick.” Notably, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour plays in the studio recording of the track.

Speaking about the song, Ice-T previously explained, “For me ‘Comfortably Numb’ is an introspective song—it’s me acknowledging that I’m older now. I’m telling the younger generation, you’ve got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up. It’s me trying to make sense of what’s happening, but also pointing out that we’re all in a place where we don’t have to face reality.”

“We’ve got flat-screen TVs and popcorn, and we can just sit back and watch the chaos of the world like it’s a TV show,” Ice-T continued. “It doesn’t feel real until it shows up at your door. I’m a little numb, too—we all are.”