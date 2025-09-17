Body Identified as Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found in Tesla Linked to Singer D4vd

On September 8, LAPD found a body in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to singer David Anthony Burke, who performs under the name D4vd. The car was discovered at a Los Angeles impound lot after police investigated a foul odor. It was on the lot for several days after it was found abandoned in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

According to a report from ABC7, the LAPD identified the body involved in the criminal case as a teenage girl. She was found dismembered and wrapped in plastic inside the Tesla’s trunk. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not yet found a cause of death.

Videos by VICE

Police identified the body as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024, according to a report from WCNC Charlotte. Rivas’ mother allegedly spoke to the gossip site TMZ after the discovery, stating that her daughter had been dating someone named David. However, this statement is currently only hearsay and has not yet been verified.

When her body was found, Rivas was 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 71 pounds. She had wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, leggings, a yellow metal bracelet, and stud earrings. Additionally, she had a tattoo on her right index finger of the word “Shhh…”

Body of missing teenage girl found in trunk of tesla belonging to d4vd

Prior to the Tesla’s discovery in the impound lot, residents of the Bird Streets neighborhood reported seeing the car parked on several different streets. The car was not reported stolen, and was towed to the lot after being abandoned for about a week. Five days passed before LAPD investigated the smell.

D4vd, meanwhile, began his Withered Tour in August, performing in Wisconsin a day before LAPD discovered the body. He was slated to perform in Los Angeles on September 20, but all tour dates have currently been paused. NBC4 reported on September 9 that he was cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation unfolded.

The 20-year-old singer rose to popularity after he went viral on TikTok. Allegedly, D4vd also has “Shhh…” tattooed on his right index finger. There has been no confirmation from investigators if this evidence is relevant to Rivas’ death, if she was simply a fan, or if it is nothing more than a coincidence.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella