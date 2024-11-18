The Ultimate Beauty Deal Is Here: BOGO Solawave Skincare Wand Kits

Maybe it’s childish of me, but it’s hard for me to buy stellar holiday gifts for my family and friends and not want to treat myself to the same luxuries. That’s why I’m stoked about this Solawave Black Friday Deal: the luxe skincare brand is running a buy-one-get-one promo on all of its Skincare kits.

Solawave black friday sale rundown

Here’s the rundown: when you add two skincare kits to your cart, the kit of equal or lesser value will be free at checkout. According to the brand, this end up saving shoppers 54% across the board. Plus, the kits are already on sale for Black Friday, shedding a little extra change off the list price.

Videos by VICE

While the sale is live from now until Cyber Monday at 11:59 PST, you don’t want to play slow on this: Solawave has a handy feature on its site that shows you what percentage of its kits are still available; many of the kits are already low in stock.

the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit

Perhaps the best kit—for both giving and receiving—is the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit. The kit is centered around Solawave’s award-winning Skincare Wand, which brings together four leading science-backed technologies: red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. All of these technologies work together to reduce the outward signs of aging—aka fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness. The kicker? The brand says that people can expect to see results in as soon as four weeks time.

While the wand is a force to be reckoned with in and of itself, the included LightBoost Activating Serum enhances its performance, as its formula is specifically designed to boost the effects of light therapy. Plus, its formulated with natural vitamins and minerals to help give your skin a healthy-looking glow.

last thoughts

If you’re looking for a lazy gal’s thoughtful gift for your bestie, scoop up the the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit for yourself and gift her the extra. I won’t tell!