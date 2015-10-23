Boiler Room Is Celebrating Five Years with Five Parties Around the World

Videos by VICE

Next month, they’ll be celebrating their big birthday with five parties strewn across five major cities: Tokyo, Berlin, London, New York, and Los Angeles.

There’s little-to-no information available beyond that, though their press materials list only one date—November 5th, 2015—so it’s safe to assume that all five affairs will be happening simultaneously. CEO and founder Blaise Bellville is optimistic about the future:



“The Internet has completely revitalized underground culture,” he told THUMP. “The democratization of access on a global scale has empowered musicians, freed information, started conversations, sparked incredible new levels of creativity, and put the jumper cables to an industry that was flatlining… Good music finally reaches the right people.”

Check this space as well as Boiler Room’s pop-out page for more info on lineups as it emerges.