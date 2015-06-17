Boiler Room Spoof Season Just Got Real, Someone’s Synced Them With Vengaboys

It wasn’t long ago we brought you the news of a Youtube channel dedicated solely to Boiler Room recuts. Splicing sets from selectors like Richie Hawtin and Ben Klock with everything from Hanson’s “MMMBop”, to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl”. The videos remain unbelievably popular, and after Youtube tried to take them down we even spoke to their creator (they are now back online by the way). Well it seems that just mashing up Boiler Rooms with 90s Euro hits just isn’t niche enough for some people. Introducing: Venga Room. An entire series dedicated to dubbing Boiler Room sets with the music of Vengaboys.

If you need a music history lesson, Vengaboys were a Dutch underground dance act whose influence spreads as far as micro-house and footwork, as well as those wonderful Six Flags commercials we all still love. To give you a glimpse into some of the debut creations from the next soon-to-be-viral Boiler Room spoof channel, enjoy eclectic Londoner DJ Moxie’s effort, utilizing the seminal “Up and Down”.

Videos by VICE

Something tells us this is only the beginning. Head to the Venga Room Facebook for all the ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’s you could ask for. If you want a real treat, check out this very special recut with Trevor Jackson which takes the game to the next level, splicing the artist’s own interview footage.

Internet, we love you.