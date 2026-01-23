Sommelier-Curated Non-Alcoholic Wine Club Boisson Hit the Spot This Dry January 

As someone who drinks alcohol but is always looking for alternatives that still satisfy, I never turn down an opportunity to try a non-alcoholic version of a classic drink. I’ve had pregnant family members, sober friends, and plenty of days where I want to follow a ritual without a hangover the next day. As a result, I’ve had some great NA drinks, and others that feel like I’m just sipping on juice.

So when Boisson sent me their latest non-alcoholic wine subscription box, a partnership between their non-alcoholic retail platform and award-winning sommelier and winemaker André Hueston Mack, I did what anyone in my situation would do: whipped up a lasagna and invited my sober friends over for dinner and a tasting.

Inside the subscription box

I received five different wines:

Upon opening the box, I was impressed. There wasn’t anything fancy about the packaging, but the mix of wine labels and bottle sizes felt balanced and sophisticated. I’m not an aficionado by any means, but I was happy to see one of everything I’d wanted to try: something bubbly, something red, something white, and something pink.

Of course, the contents of my subscription box were specific to that month’s curated selection. The subscription, available in monthly, bi-monthly, and quarterly options, comes with a rotating selection of four favorite bottles, trending arrivals, and other hidden gems. For those in the New York City area, the subscription also comes with invites to in-person tasting events.

Bottle by bottle

I love wine tasting. While the buzz it brings can be nice, the next day usually isn’t. So planning a little non-alcoholic wine tasting with my friends was a fun change of pace. We started with the white wine, Tomorrow Cellars’ Rhône Blanc.

Described as containing notes of ripe pear, honeysuckle, and a citrusy zest finish, this was a solid starter pour. We all remarked how it felt like we were actually drinking wine, not just juice like how some NA options feel. I served it chilled and it delivered a lovely crisp, light, and fruity experience. It’s not super sweet, which I prefer for a white wine. I had another glass the next day and almost forgot I was sipping on NA wine, because it felt on par with other whites.

Next, we tried Thomson & Scott Noughty Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine. We all said the same thing after our first sip: strawberry! That’s not to say it was super sweet or fruity, but that the soft strawberry notes really stood out. It’s light, refreshing, and immediately had me picturing a glass of this on the porch in the summertime. Like the white wine above, this maintained a good deal of acidity and didn’t feel like we were just sipping on juice. I served this one chilled, and we all ended up having a second tasting because of how crisp and bright it felt.

The first two wines were enjoyable, but the red had us all shaking our heads in agreement. Served at room temperature, Zeno’s Tempranillo Cabernet features a rich fruit flavor and light peppery notes. As someone who almost always prefers reds and has tried several tempranillos, I have the most to say about this one because I have a bit more background. Remember, I’m trying this subscription box as someone interested in alcohol alternatives that help keep the social and relaxation rituals alive–not as a wine expert.

While this red ended up being my favorite, largely due to my preference for reds, it still didn’t hit the exact depth of flavor I’d look for in an NA alternative. To be fair though, I’ve never found that. I’ve tried a handful of NA reds and still left feeling slightly unsatisfied. I can say with certainty, though, this is the best NA red I’ve had. Despite feeling lighter than I’d hope for, it still offered a great complexity in flavor and ended up being everyone’s choice to pair with lasagna. If I was going to bring an NA red to an event, this would be my pick.

We finished the night off with the LE ROSÉ Organic French Bubbly. This was a great way to end the meal and tasting, with notes of rose petals, a hint of peach, and the perfect amount of bubbles. Balanced between crisp, dry, and a little sweet, this is the perfect celebratory drink and I wish I had known about it before any of the baby showers I’ve attended.

I later tried the can of Cypher’s 0% alcohol rosé. Described by Boisson as carrying an aroma of lychee, grapefruit, and rosewater, this one is extremely light and refreshing. It’s rather dry and, while enjoyable, falls last on my list of favorites because I felt like the best fruity notes were overtaken a bit by a vinegar-y flavor. Still, I don’t think I’d guess this is non-alcoholic in a blind taste test.

For fun, I ranked the options from my most favorite to my least favorite–coming from a non-wine expert and someone who is NA-curious. My picks: LE ROSÉ Organic French Bubbly, Zeno Tempranillo Cabernet, Thomson & Scott Noughty Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine, Tomorrow Cellars’ Rhône Blanc, and Cypher’s 0% alcohol rosé

Is Boisson’s wine subscription worth the price?

The Boisson x André Hueston Mack Non-Alcoholic Wine Club costs $90 per shipment. You can have it come monthly, bi-monthly, or every quarter. Here’s what each bottle in my shipment retails for through Boisson:

French Bloom LE ROSÉ Organic French Bubbly: $27

Tomorrow Cellars 2024 Rhône Blanc: $25

Zeno Tempranillo Cabernet: $20

Thomson & Scott Noughty Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine: $22

Can of Cypher’s 0% alcohol rosé: $5

If I were to buy all of the items individually, I’d save around $10 before shipping and taxes. That might not be worth it to some people, but I can absolutely see why others would opt for this subscription box. Looking for tasty, satisfying non-alcoholic wine can be annoying, time consuming, and frustrating.

Without a doubt, this selection of NA wines has knocked out any of the other ones I’ve tried. This could be a user error, since I’m not someone who knows a ton about wine. But as someone who just wants to drink it when it tastes good, I’m inclined to trust the experts who put this box together. If I was headed on an alcohol-free journey but still wanted to indulge in some grape action, this subscription box would be my new best friend. Plus, it’s a great way to develop a more refined palate in the NA wine space.

Good collaborations can make all the difference, and in this case, collaborating with André Hueston Mack was a brilliant choice. I might not know how to pick out the best NA wines, but you know who does? André Hueston Mack, an award-winning sommelier and winemaker. I’m willing to trust his judgment.