This Contest Gives You a Chance to Be a Depressed Animal on ‘BoJack Horseman’

Over the course of five brilliant seasons, BoJack Horseman has repeatedly proven itself to be one of the greatest shows on Netflix, if not the best. Somehow, a cartoon about a middle-aged horse actor turned into a profound treatise on addiction, anxiety, and intergenerational trauma, all wrapped up alongside some really solid animal puns.

Now, it looks like one lucky fan will get a chance to join in the adventures of an increasingly-more-depressed horse in Hollywoo, too—because show creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is raffling off a chance to actually become a BoJack character.

Bob-Waksberg has teamed up with the online fundraising site Omaze to raise money for California wildfire relief by auctioning off the opportunity to get drawn into the show. “We’re going to fly you out to LA for the day and you’re going to come to the studio, we’re going to give you the full tour, you’re going to see how we make the show behind-the-scenes, you’re going to meet all the people who put the show together,” Bob-Waksberg says in a video announcing the contest.

At the end of the day, the winner will sit down with one of the BoJack animators, so they can “draw a picture of you or a pet or the animal of your choosing” that will wind up in the show. “And then a piece of your soul will be in our show forever—and you’ll never get it back!” Bob-Waksberg says.

The winner of the contest will also receive Todd’s red hoodie (or a replica of his hoodie, since the real one is just a drawing or whatever) and an autographed copy of BoJack Horseman: The Art Before the Horse, the new book that should already be required reading for any fan of the series.

To enter, just head over to the Omaze fundraising page and donate as little as $10 to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund for your chance at the prize. The contest ends January 31, but you can kill time until then by rewatching that genius funeral episode from last season and fuming about why BoJack got snubbed by the Emmys this year or whatever.

