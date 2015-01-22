Bokeh Timelapse Music Video Takes You on a Night Drive in Warp Speed

Never Knew – Sunken Foal Ft.Si Schroeder from Kevin McGloughlin on Vimeo.

Ever since critics of the first railway trains predicted the time and space distorting effects of the cinema, humanity has been apprehensive of traveling long distances without taking them by foot. Today, a routine night drive can only take a few minutes but feel like it lasts a lifetime. An intercontinental flight, on the other hand, compresses time zones and literally thousands of miles down into a handful of hours. Using only two DSLR cameras and two lenses with serious bokeh capabilities, director/cinematographer Kevin McGloughlin explores the uncanny affects of covering distances in his music video for Sunken Foal Ft. Si Schroeder’s “Never Knew.”

“This piece is based on the idea of time perception and the fact that our inner clock is constantly distorted by temporal and spatial illusion with emotion having a huge role,” McGloughlin writes, in the video’s description. “A simple car journey of a set length can take extremely different measures of perceived time depending on the attributes of the trip the individual associates with.”

To create the visuals for “Never Knew,” McGloughlin turned to a number of tried and true photographic techniques including long-exposure timelapse photography, and employed the art of the intentional lens blur for the beautiful bokeh blooms. “All footage/photographs were shot from the inside of a car,” McGloughlin continues. “I then spread the photographs out in 3d space and flew a virtual camera through them,” and for the videos duplicated and arranged his video footage in different temporal arrays in 3D space to create the illusion of forward motion. McGloughlin was deliberate in maximizing the use of in-camera footage while minimizing digital effects, restricting himself to the use of time remapping, Pixel Motion, and less than 25 seconds of Echo and Mirror filters in After Effects.

“This video is a result of countless experiments in a similar vane [sic],” the artist concludes. “Funny to think how Emotion can change our lifespan…”

“Never Knew,” taken from the forthcoming album Friday Syndrome Vol. 3 was written & performed by Dunk Murphy & Si Schroeder, and arranged and produced by Dunk Murphy. The single will be available as a free download from countersunk.org on January 23, 2015.

