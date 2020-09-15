If you’re a big Bollywood fan and have not explored Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem yet, things are about to change. In 2021, Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is coming to voice your Alexa devices. Customers in India can get the Bollywood superstar’s famous baritone that has ruled the industry for decades, for a small fee on the e-commerce giant’s AI service.

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms,” said the actor in Amazon’s press release. “With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.” The actor’s image is immensely famous across the country, and he’s known for his advertisements which range from a state’s travel promotional campaign to phone applications.

“Keh diya na, bas, keh diya.”



🗣 Presenting @alexa99’s first ever celebrity voice experience in India, featuring the one and only @SrBachchan.https://t.co/UQmA5ZwOMu pic.twitter.com/DeHipo9H3W — Amazon News India (@AmazonNews_IN) September 14, 2020

On Amazon’s Alexa though, his baritone will not only offer you information but also jokes, shayaris, motivational quotes, and advice. “Customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar’s voice responding to popular requests,” says the company.

Amitabh bachchan will be Alexa's first Indian celebrity voice so the next time you ask Alexa a difficult question it will reply "meri taraf mat dekhiye main apki koi sahayata nahi kar puanga'. — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 14, 2020

India, with over half-a-billion smartphones and some of the cheapest data rates in the world, is rapidly adopting voice-enabled services as people take to the internet through voice rather than typing. The growing purchasing power of its large population makes it integral to Amazon’s worldwide expansion over the next decade.

This is not the first time a celebrity is voicing a technological platform.

Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson was announced in 2019 as the first celebrity voice of Alexa. Last year, rival Google Assistant added the voice of American singer John Legend.

*Alexa gets Amitabh Bachchan's voice*



Me :- Alexa, say those three magical words



Alexa :- Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. #alexa #AmitabhBachchan — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) September 14, 2020

It is not clear yet whether Bachchan will speak in his native Hindi, or voice the application in English. In a study conducted last month, people admitted to being lusting after Alexa’s classic AI voice, not just professing their love for her but also proposing marriage. But now with Big B’s trademark baritone which has ruled the industry for decades, things might get a liiiittle awkward for those smitten by Alexa.

