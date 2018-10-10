Bologna Bowl Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices bologna

1 slice American cheese

1 large egg

1 tablespoon margarine

2 slices white bread, toasted

Maldon salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In the bottom of a microwave-safe bowl, place the bologna, then lay the cheese slice right in the middle, then crack an egg into the bologna-and-cheese cradle. Place the bowl in the microwave and zap 45 seconds. Microwave another 30 seconds if the egg isn’t cooked. Spread the margarine over the toast evenly and cut each into 3 long slices for dipping into the yolk. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Enjoy this for the rest of your life, ya freaks!

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted by permission of the author from Matty Matheson: A Cookbook.

