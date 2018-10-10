Bologna Bowl Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
4 slices bologna
1 slice American cheese
1 large egg
1 tablespoon margarine
2 slices white bread, toasted
Maldon salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- In the bottom of a microwave-safe bowl, place the bologna, then lay the cheese slice right in the middle, then crack an egg into the bologna-and-cheese cradle.
- Place the bowl in the microwave and zap 45 seconds. Microwave another 30 seconds if the egg isn’t cooked.
- Spread the margarine over the toast evenly and cut each into 3 long slices for dipping into the yolk. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Enjoy this for the rest of your life, ya freaks!
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted by permission of the author from Matty Matheson: A Cookbook.
