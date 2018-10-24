Secret Service intercepts bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

The Secret Service says it intercepted two bombs — one addressed to Barack Obama and one to Hillary Clinton — in the last 24 hours. CNN’s New York headquarters was also evacuated Wednesday morning after reports of a suspicious device.

The packages sent to Obama and Clinton contained “functional explosive” devices, the AP reports. Officials are still investigating the scene at CNN’s headquarters at Time Warner Center.

CNN is live from its DC bureau right now reporting on a possible suspicious package at its NYC bureau, which was evacuated.. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 24, 2018

The explosive devices sent to the Clintons and Obama are believed to be similar in nature to the six-inch bomb found Monday in a mailbox at the home of George Soros, the liberal billionaire who lives just north of New York City in Bedford, New York. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that investigators believe at least one of the devices is linked to the one found in Soros’ mailbox.

In a statement, the Secret Service confirmed Wednesday morning that it had intercepted “two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” — one on the night of Oct. 23 addressed to Clinton, and one on the morning of Oct. 24 addressed to Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The agency says it is now leading a full scope criminal investigation that will “leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

President Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed about the packages, and a White House official tells NBC they are taking the threats “extremely seriously.”

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.’

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is also investigating both incidents. The task force did not immediately respond to VICE News’ request for comment.



We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

