Bombas’ Cozy Socks and Basics Are Now All 25% Off for Cyber Monday

It may sound crazy, at first, to say that a certain brand of socks has a cult following, but that’s only until you familiarize yourself with the fervor surrounding Bombas. People go absolutely nuts over the brand’s super-soft, comfy offerings, which come in an array of earth tones and muted colors that remind us of the coffee shop that our cool aunt who was into astrology used to take us to in the late 90s.

Now the sock gods at Bombas have unleashed a major Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale with big, beautiful deals for those fancy feet of yours, or those of a loved one. Or those of your favorite OnlyFans foot model—Bombas are the perfect gift for everyone. Become a sultan of socks; ensconce yourself in a Merino wool blend cocoon that’ll make you feel safer than a baby kangaroo in its mother’s pouch.. Just make sure you do it this week so that you can get 25% off everything at Bombas by using the promo code GOBIG25 (don’t worry, it’s auto-applied in your bag).

Look, we all know that socks are the perfect holiday gift. Everyone needs them, they’re practical but “fun,” and they’re the kind of thing that you’re always tempted to save money on even though it makes a huge difference when you get the good stuff. Bombas are the good stuff, as evidenced by the brand’s aforementioned cult following. And in case you weren’t aware, Bombas doesn’t just make socks; the brand also makes all kinds of other elevated basics.

So, what should you buy from this mega sale? If you’re a dude—or looking for “gifts for him”—try Bombas’ classic Merino wool blend calf socks, Gripper Slipper Booties for lounging around the fireplace (or flat-screen), cotton-modal boxer briefs, or Merino wool blend long-sleeve shirts:

As far as women’s offerings are concerned, don’t miss the Cushioned No-Show Socks, Sheer Sparkle Quarter Socks, Ribbed Seamless Bralette set, and wool-cashmere blend Ballet Slippers:

Added bonus: When you buy Bombas, you’re not just getting a sock; you’re joining a revolution—a sockolution, if you will—that benefits those in need. For every pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair to someone affected by homelessness.

Sock it to ‘em (or yourself).

Head over to Bombas to get 25% off sitewide.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.