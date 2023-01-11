This ‘Shark Tank’-Approved Sock Brand Just Dropped Swaggy Winter Socks

We love a great pair of trusty, all-white crew socks as much as the next normie, but it’s 2023 baby! We’re trying to punch up every element of our lives—including our sock drawer. To be clear though, we’re currently trying to find socks that pack in the warmth while adding a little personality—not attend clown college.

There is such a thing as “it” socks, as it turns out. Fortunately, for those looking for something that can perform like a Nike sport sock but still make a (subtle) statement, it’s hard to go wrong with a pair of Bombas. Launched in 2013 (and seen on Shark Tank, LOL) the brand has quickly amassed huge popularity, not only for its ultra-comfy, oddly hyphy socks (like Hoka sneakers, they come in surprising color combos), but for its do-gooder business model.

If you recognize the name Bombas at all, you probably know it for its “One Purchased = One Donated” approach; every time you cop a pair from the NYC-based brand, Bombas donates a pair in kind to those experiencing homelessness. That initiative alone is enough to generate goodwill among shoppers, but as much as we love a brand that can give back, Bombas’ pledge is only good if its socks actually step up to the occasion (insert foot related pun, etc). Said another way: Are Bombas socks really worth it? While VICE writer Adam Rothbarth recommends Bombas’ socks on the whole, explaining that “Bombas socks are soft and incredibly cozy,” we wanted to take a closer look at the brand’s new offering—a selection of socks built for winter weather and life on the slopes.

Dropping in a variety of patterns, ranging from trippy tie-dye to layered geometric patterns (and, yes, even a Fair Isle-esque antelope print), these ski- and snowboarding-friendly pairs are damn near destined to pop out against any background—whether that’s a pure white ski slope or a slushy city sidewalk. Regardless of your snow bunny status in 2023, Bombas’ performance-engineered ski and snowboarding collection make a statement as additions to your foot toasting rotation, no matter how you get down when the mercury… uh, goes down.

So what makes Bombas’ socks so damn comfortable, absurdly popular, and different than your run-of-the-mill drugstore or department store options? (Not that there’s anything wrong with those). As its bee branding implies, Bombas uses a proprietary “honeycomb structure that hugs your foot where you need it most.” Marketing jargon aside, this is why you’ll see a band of hexagons at various points on Bombas’ socks. Other key tech includes a “cup-like” Y-shaped heel and the very Battleship-sounding “Strategic Zone Cushioning,” keeping your foot supported at key pressure points.

Akin to other select Bombas drops, the ski and snowboarding collection’s socks are also built from high-grade merino wool, which, as avid outdoor runner and VICE writer Nicolette Accardi points out, “promotes breathability, temperature control, and chafing reduction.” In other words, Bombas clearly did some homework when deciding what material makes sense for wet and wintry conditions (whether you’re clipping into a snowboard or just trying to keep your tootsies toasty).

Performance details aside, it wouldn’t be a pair of Bombas without crafting something to look at (my feet are down here, king), and—if nothing else—Bombas are perfect for people who like to have their footwear be the center of attention. If you snowboard while piping (no pun intended) American Beauty into your earbuds, why wouldn’t you want tie-dye winter socks?

You might not be able to kick vaping or stick with your expensive gym membership in 2023, but you can certainly cop some better socks. The Bombas hive is ready for you.

Check out Bombas’ new ski and snowboard sock collection here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.