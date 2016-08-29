Here Is Bon Iver’s Yeezified Electronic Post-Folk Crusher “33 “GOD””



Photo by Cameron Wittig and Crystal Quinn

At this point, we really have no clue what category Justin Vernon and Bon Iver’s music falls into. One minute, there’s pretty, open-tuned acoustic picking and then the next it’s torn apart by abrasive samples. And all the while, Vernon sings strange lyrics in that angelic falsetto of his. There’s been a lot happening in the two songs we’ve already heard from Bon Iver’s forthcoming album 22, A Million and “33 “GOD”” is no exception.

Here there’s piano instead of guitar to introduce everything, but sure enough, distorted drums literally crash the proceedings and a fuzzy, Yeezus-inspired sub bass line worms its way under the song’s foundation. The inspirational, anthemic tone of “”GOD”” moves it close to some kind of bizarro arena-rock but leave it to Vernon to have the idiosyncratically formatted phrase “bird shit” take up several seconds of the lyric video’s run time. Regardless of how serious all of this is, watch the “33 “”GOD”” lyric video below.

