Bon Iver Announce New Gender Equity Campaign ‘2 A Million’

​Next week Bon Iver​ will begin touring in support of their latest album 22, A Million​. ​​To coincide with the tour, the band has announced a new gender equity campaign called “2 A Million,” which aims to “raise support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequality, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.” As part of the campaign they’ll be linking up with local nonprofit organisations in each of the cities they’re performing in, and fans will be able to donate to or find out more about those organisations at the shows.

In the Twitter announcement (below), Bon Iver tagged several women’s empowerment organisations​ – Courageous Women​, Girls Inc. LA​, and Centre for Community Solutions​ – based in California, where the tour begins.

If you don’t happen to be at any of the shows you can text 2AM to 56512 to donate​.

You can find a full list of tour dates here, including four dates in London.​



