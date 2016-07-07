Watch Poor Bon Jovi Get Roped into Singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” at a Wedding Party

The downside of being a Very Famous Celebrity musician is that occasionally, when you are out trying to live your daily life among your friends and loved ones, someone will try to coax you into singing your fucking songs. Of course, you don’t want to sing your fucking songs in your free time because you spend every night getting paid to sing your fucking songs and you’re pretty tired of hearing your fucking songs. Maybe someone will try to talk Springsteen into singing “Born to Run” at a birthday party or Billy Joel to do “Piano Man” at a Christmas party where there happens to be a piano. Well, poor Jon Bon Jovi felt the sting of this pressure recently at a wedding in Florida, where he was goaded into singing his fucking song, “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

When the wedding band kicked off the hit song, all faces in the room turned to Bon Jovi and you could see the “oh fuck” moment in his steel blue eyes.

He grinned and nodded, as if to say, “Why couldn’t I be in the bathroom right now?”

He finger-gunned through the pain, wishing a silent but painful death on everyone there.

Then, finally, the 54-year-old singer/guy who is on that DirectTV commercial every 90 seconds succumbed to the power of the song and took the stage to begrudgingly show everyone how it’s done. And then, in a surprise twist, the trumpet player belted the everloving shit out of the Sambora solo.

It was a moment that no one there will ever forget, but one that Bon Jovi wishes he could.

