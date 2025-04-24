‘Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution’ Is an Inventive Strategy Game That Has Me Asking, “Who up Overthrowin’ They Oligarchy RN?”

Welcome, fellow proletariat! Are you ready to join me in overthrowing our oppressors? …Okay, I’ll be normal(ish). So, when I see a Grand Strategy game, I usually sleep on it. I never really liked the “bigger picture” gameplay where you’re so separated from all the interpersonal strife that comes with history’s greatest (or most tragic) moments. Then, along came Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution. A game I was so close to writing off. “WAIT,” it called out to me. “…I’m also a political management game that gets into those ‘Dirty Schemer’ nuances you always wanted.” And how can I possibly ignore that call-to-arms?

“By the way,” the game whispered. “I have mechs, too.” Why are there mechs in Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution? Who cares? I want to go after the bourgeoisie! Indeed, here, you’re assembling troops and the like — par the course for a Grand Strategy experience. But this time, you have to concern yourself with law-passing and other political machinations. Which, honestly, I’ve been wanting for a long, long time. If Bonaparte can create something that doesn’t boil down to “Big number of troop eat small number, take land, win game”? You had me at “Hello,” my dear.

‘Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution’s enticing features

A War of Ideological Strategy: Choose and perfect your ideals and take control of France if she is to be saved from rampant disregard for the people’s well-being

Choose and perfect your ideals and take control of France if she is to be saved from rampant disregard for the people’s well-being Epic Alternate-history Battles: Blades and gunpowder clashes with towering state-of-the-art mechs, tense, tactical turn-based combat rewards valour and cunning over brute strength

Blades and gunpowder clashes with towering state-of-the-art mechs, tense, tactical turn-based combat rewards valour and cunning over brute strength Perfected Political Drama: Revolution plays out in real time as you pass laws to reshape the government alongside famous historical characters like Robespierre, Lafayette and Danton. Grow your reach and unlock tools to realize your political agenda – embracing change through terror, or safeguarding order and the old regime

Revolution plays out in real time as you pass laws to reshape the government alongside famous historical characters like Robespierre, Lafayette and Danton. Grow your reach and unlock tools to realize your political agenda – embracing change through terror, or safeguarding order and the old regime Recruitable New Allies: Conscript battalions, recruit officers and build new Colossi to help expand your territory as you take control of France

Conscript battalions, recruit officers and build new Colossi to help expand your territory as you take control of France Innovative Political Theater: Manage tensions & conflicts in narrative escalations as the old regime clashes with revolutionaries in story events heavily inspired by actual history

Manage tensions & conflicts in narrative escalations as the old regime clashes with revolutionaries in story events heavily inspired by actual history Infrastructure & Population: Build and exploit new infrastructures in the regions under your control, and leverage propaganda to gain seats in the National Convention by pushing simulated social classes to embrace your ideology

“mom, are we going to fight back against the ‘boo-szwah-gee?”

Crusader Kings almost had me, but it’s way too mechanically dense. Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution, if it follows through on its promises? This could be the Grand Strategy game to finally reel me in. I’ve been wanting one to fall in love with, and Bonaparte could be it!

…I’m realizing in real-time that there’s a demo available on Bonaparte‘s Steam page. So, it looks like I may have some impressions to write up for y’all!