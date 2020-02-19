Bone Thugs Is Now ‘Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony’ Because We Have All Lost Our Way

In the age of brands gone wild, nothing good can stay: IHOP briefly became IHOB; Mr. Peanut inexplicably “died“; Oreos are reportedly becoming Supreme Oreos; and the list goes on forever until we are all in the grave as well. (Alas, there will certainly be an opportunity to brand that soon enough, too.)

And because nothing is truly sacred, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony: a rebrand we can blame on Buffalo Wild Wings, who are pushing hard to get us to ignore the fact that boneless wings are actually just more expensive chicken nuggets.

It gets worse: Krayzie Bone is now Krayzie Boneless. Flesh-N-Bone has become Flesh-N-Boneless. Wish Bone is—you guessed it!—Wish Boneless. Only Layzie Bone resisted the temptation, refusing to take on the moniker of Layzie Boneless, and honestly, good for him. By this logic, it would follow that “Ruggish Thuggish Bone” is now “Ruggish Thuggish Boneless,” and that “Notorious Thugs” is about “Boneless and Biggie” rockin’ the party instead. Everything the light touches is yours, Buffalo Wild Wings.

https://youtu.be/jqMZgMJ2Ajk

Formerly known as The Band Aid Boys and B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e, the group is no stranger to name changes, as Rolling Stone pointed out, but this is the first swayed by a brand. According to a press release from the chicken chain, “the award winning group has undergone its first name change in three decades, after trying Buffalo Wild Wings new boneless wings for the first time.” Well, that maybe, but surely there was a fat check to move it all along.

While the now-Boneless Thugs have announced their name change on Instagram and on Twitter, the group’s display name on both platforms still states “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.” And although they’ll be rolling out merch with the new name (including a “golden boneless chicken chain”), manager Steve Lobel was reportedly “cagey” when Rolling Stone asked whether the group will actually record music as “Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony.”

For now, the brands have claimed another victim, but luckily, we can’t imagine Bone Thugs will stay Boneless for long.