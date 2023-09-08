Neo-Nazis Are Shocked a Guy Called ‘BoneFace’ Isn’t Who They Thought He Was

What was meant to be the biggest show of force by Neo-Nazis in the U.S. this year, turned into yet another display of inflighting, this time over a heavily tattooed racist named “Boneface.”

Over the weekend, the Goyim Defence League and the Blood Tribe—two neo-Nazi groups—held a rally in Orlando, Florida, which saw about 50 of their members march in unison on the streets and scream racial slurs at locals. The rally came just one week after a man in nearby Jacksonville shot and killed three Black people with a rifle that he had drawn swastikas on. Earlier in the day another group of neo-Nazis held a smaller rally outside of Disney World. In total it’s estimated over 100 Nazis rallied that day.

Footage of the Blood Tribe, who wore matching red uniforms and marched in unison spread across the internet over the weekend, with one individual really sticking out. Walking next to Christopher “Hammer” Pohlhaus, the leader of the Blood Tribe, was a tall skinny man whose face was covered in tattoos giving him a similar look to the Marvel comic book character the Red Skull. This man was known as “Boneface,” and he was pushed to the very forefront of the weekend’s neo-Nazi action.

The Nazis loved “Boneface,” whose real name is Kent McLellan. They adored his look and were enamored by his tales of how he allegedly traveled to Ukraine and fought with the Azov Battalion, an infamous battalion with Ukraine’s National Guard that has deep neo-Nazi ties. Like many other far-right figures, he’s also released horrific rap songs.

But Boneface’s unique look was his downfall. He was spotted by far-right influencers who were attempting to portray the rally as a false flag operation put on by the federal government to discredit the far-right wing. Several seized upon Boneface and dug up his criminal records. The man’s claims seemingly didn’t match with his criminal history, the photos he was sharing of proof he had traveled and fought in Ukraine were just poor photoshops, and he offered no real evidence to back up his wild claims.

The downfall of Boneface was swift and brutal.

https://twitter.com/FordFischer/status/1698123583736742093

Instead of celebrating their movement over the weekend, the neo-Nazi organizers are in damage control. On Telegram, Pohlhaus, one of the weekend’s main organizers, left several voice memos where he explained to his upset fans he was sorry for the lack of “vetting” that occurred with McLellan and that he was taken in by the “Boneface hype.”

“I wanna say sorry to whoever thinks we dropped the ball on this or whatever. We aren’t the only ones, everyone was fucking into Boneface,” the neo-Nazi leader said in a now-deleted voice memo. “Boneface was hype for a while. That’s why we told him not to wear a mask, there was a lot of Boneface hype.”

Pohlhaus announced that the group is going to be running stricter “background checks” on their incoming neo-Nazis and closed his group’s chat rooms. One influential neo-Nazi even posted on Telegram “in support of a bro on a tough morning” about what Pohlhaus was dealing with.

Boneface was well-hyped up by the neo-Nazi community. He appeared on several neo-Nazi podcasts to tell stories about his time in Ukraine—in several he claimed to have 36 confirmed kills—and was promoted as an administrator and member of several neo-Nazi groups.

McLellan is a man whose past is covered in crimes as his face is tattooed. In 2012 he was arrested with nine other people who authorities say were prepping for a race war at an Osceola County, Florida compound. McLellan pleaded guilty to paramilitary-style training and received four years of probation and no jail time. The Florida Department of Corrections page states that McLellan was arrested in 2017 for selling meth and served two years. Court documents indicate that he was arrested in 2022 for battery and in June 2023 he was arrested for burglary.

One of the memes being shared that accues McLellan of being a fed.

Despite all this, for a brief time, Boneface was hailed as a “hero” among online neo-Nazis. But his moment in the hateful sun is no more. Now Telegram channels whose sole purpose is to call him a “larper” are popping up and he’s being cited as an example of what happens when leaders don’t do their homework on members.

“Either (Pohlhaus) aka Hammer, is either extremely stupid (which he is pretty stupid) or he’s in on it,” one upset Nazi wrote.

It seems that while a past of violence and drugs won’t stop the Nazis from embracing a racist, shoddy photoshops will.