Bones Drops Bombs on This Night Bass Mix

Bones has been a fixture at Night Bass since the beginning. The Gotta Dance Dirty co-founder is a ubiquitous presence in the Los Angeles underground and a resident at Exchange downtown. More or less, if you’re at a party in LA and Bones isn’t somewhere behind the decks, you’re at the wrong party.

Bones’ debut mix for THUMP is an hour-long treatise on moody house tunes, the likes of which he’ll be dropping when the Night Bass crew takes over Sound nightclub in Hollywood once again this Thursday. This week, Bones will be joined by Petey Clicks, Jubilee, Hotel Garuda, and AC Slater himself.



The mix boasts a knowledge of house music history along with a deep-set collection of tunes from rising artists. S-Man and Sonny Fodera sit alongside Hotel Garuda and Bot with ease. Elsewhere, Cassian, Breach, Jack Beats and Gorgon City make appearances.

