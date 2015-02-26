Bong Appetit: Cannabis Cocktails

Videos by VICE

After jumping into a 1972 Cadillac hearse party limo (as one does in LA), they hit up Aaron Justis of Buds & Roses to research, shop and sample the perfect bouquet of ganja goods—may we recommend Silverback Grape Ape and Oregon Silver?—to infuse into their cocktails and food. On the menu: California fresh herb salad and sous-vide steak with cannabis compound butter.

MAKE IT: The French 75 with Green Dragon

Later, Daniel demonstrates how to get the right dosage to ensure that your cannabis cocktails don’t resemble dirty bong water and that your guests leave in a state of nirvana after having the the high-class meal of a lifetime. We’ll spark to that.

Season 1 Episode 2 of Bong Appetit.