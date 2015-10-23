Bong Appetit: Cannabis Coffee

In this episode of Bong Appetit, host Michelle Lhooq heads to LA Coffee Club to meet with roaster Kian Abedini of Compelling & Rich Coffee. Kian shows us to infuse coffee with the flavors and aromas of our favorite strain, and prepare the preferred drink of 19th-century artists: a café de hashashin. This aromatic concoction of cannabis-infused butter, coffee, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, orange juice, and pistachio butter will definitely get the creative juices flowing. Victor Hugo would be so proud.