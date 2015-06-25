Bong Appetit: Colorado Ganja Tour

Host Abdullah Saeed sets the bar high (think 9,000 feet above sea level) in this installment of Bong Appetit : Colorado Ganja Tours. Abdullah travels to Colorado to see what marijuana tourism is like in a small mountain town, taking tokes while exploring in a tricked-out stretch Escalade with Philip Wolf of Cultivating Spirits

The trip gets off to a blazing start as they visit a craft garden and dispensary (High Country Healing) where tour-goers get up close and personal with the star strain of the day, Casey Jones.



Ending the evening on a high note, they savor the fruity, citrusy pot-pairings infused into their gourmet dinners prepared by cannabis chef Jessica Catalano (author of Ganja Kitchen Revolution).



After a hazy reprieve, Abdullah’s all fired up and joins Chef Jessica at her home for a cannabis cooking lesson featuring her homegrown, organic, dubstep-influenced weed and groundbreaking recipes (think Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil and Baked Eggplant Parmesan) for another night filled with fine herb-laden cuisine. This marks the fanciest edible experience Abdullah’s ever had. It’s OK if you feel the need to cry from weed joy now.

